Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. to noon - 32nd Annual All Ford Show at Frankfort Square on 13th Street. Trophies at 3:30 p.m. All Ford, Mercury and Lincoln are welcome. Cost is $15 pre-registration and $20 day-of.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Annual Genoa US Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day in Genoa.

Sunday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. - Columbus Day Turtle Races at Frankfort Square. Races to begin at 11 a.m.

Noon - "Running of the Frankfurters" Columbus Days Dachshund Race in front of Frankfort Square stage. Registration is from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $10 per dog. Must provide proof of rabies vaccination.

Monday, Aug. 14

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Bump and Beyond Prepared Childbirth classes at the Columbus Community Hospital first floor conference center. Cost is $30 per couple. Register at 402-562-3266 or at columbushosp.org.

Thursday, Aug. 17

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Friends Of Music 2023-2024 Season Kick Off Event at Friendhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. Pick up season tickets or renew your membership, plus view clips of the upcoming season. Contact executive director Kirsten Ritter, 402-270-2255, for more information.

Monday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Boutique29elevent Pop-Up at the Columbus Community Hospital first-floor conference center. Cash, check, credit/debit cards and Venmo are accepted.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Noon to 3 p.m. - 2nd Annual Andy J. Neuhaus Memorial Show & Shine at the Historical Oak Ballroom in Schuyler. Just a show - no entry fee, no judging. All vehicles and spectators are welcome. There also will be raffles, live music by Joe Cockson, food trucks and local vendors providing food and beverages, and a beer garden.