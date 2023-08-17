Thursday, Aug. 17

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Friends Of Music 2023-2024 Season Kick Off Event at Friendhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. Pick up season tickets or renew your membership, plus view clips of the upcoming season. Contact executive director Kirsten Ritter, 402-270-2255, for more information.

Sunday, Aug. 20

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Bazaar and dinner at Holy Family Parish in Lindsay. Roast beef and sausage with all the trimmings (including the parish’s famous dressing) will be served. Meals are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-10, and free for children ages 5 and under. To order a takeout meal, contact Cindy Klassen at 402-920-0477. Inflatable toys and carnival games will start at 3 p.m. The beer garden will open at 4 p.m. The big ticket raffle drawing will be at 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Boutique29elevent Pop-Up at the Columbus Community Hospital first-floor conference center. Cash, check, credit/debit cards and Venmo are accepted.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Noon to 3 p.m. - 2nd Annual Andy J. Neuhaus Memorial Show & Shine at the Historical Oak Ballroom in Schuyler. Just a show - no entry fee, no judging. All vehicles and spectators are welcome. There also will be raffles, live music by Joe Cockson, food trucks and local vendors providing food and beverages, and a beer garden.