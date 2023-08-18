Saturday, Aug. 19

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Dungeons & Dragons at Columbus Public Library. Columbus local Taylor Morrison will be teens' Dungeon Master on their journey through a fantastical world.

Sunday, Aug. 20

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Bazaar and dinner at Holy Family Parish in Lindsay. Roast beef and sausage with all the trimmings (including the parish’s famous dressing) will be served. Meals are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-10, and free for children ages 5 and under. To order a takeout meal, contact Cindy Klassen at 402-920-0477. Inflatable toys and carnival games will start at 3 p.m. The beer garden will open at 4 p.m. The big ticket raffle drawing will be at 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Boutique29elevent Pop-Up at the Columbus Community Hospital first-floor conference center. Cash, check, credit/debit cards and Venmo are accepted.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Noon to 3 p.m. - 2nd Annual Andy J. Neuhaus Memorial Show & Shine at the Historical Oak Ballroom in Schuyler. Just a show - no entry fee, no judging. All vehicles and spectators are welcome. There also will be raffles, live music by Joe Cockson, food trucks and local vendors providing food and beverages, and a beer garden.