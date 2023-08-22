Thursday, Aug. 24

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Columbus Senior Center garage sale in the air-conditioned Community Room at the center, 3111 19th St. Items for sale will include home décor, glassware and books, as well as many other miscellaneous items. All proceeds from the garage sale will go toward the senior center.

Friday, Aug. 25

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Columbus Senior Center garage sale in the air-conditioned Community Room at the center, 3111 19th St. Items for sale will include home décor, glassware and books, as well as many other miscellaneous items. All proceeds from the garage sale will go toward the senior center.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Noon to 3 p.m. - 2nd Annual Andy J. Neuhaus Memorial Show & Shine at the Historical Oak Ballroom in Schuyler. Just a show - no entry fee, no judging. All vehicles and spectators are welcome. There also will be raffles, live music by Joe Cockson, food trucks and local vendors providing food and beverages, and a beer garden.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Butler County Arts Council Czech Heritage Celebration at the David City Auditorium, 699 Kansas St., in David City. Bill Andel will lead the band in the auditorium’s basement. Lunch plates by Catholic Daughters and desserts by United Women in Faith will be fundraisers for both nonprofits at the event. Donations will be collected at the door with no tickets required.