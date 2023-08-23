Thursday, Aug. 248 a.m. to 3 p.m.—Columbus Senior Center garage sale in the air-conditioned Community Room at the center, 3111 19th St. Items for sale will include home décor, glassware and books, as well as many other miscellaneous items. All proceeds from the garage sale will go toward the senior center.

Friday, Aug. 258 a.m. to 2 p.m., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.—Columbus Senior Center garage sale in the air-conditioned Community Room at the center, 3111 19th St. Items for sale will include home décor, glassware and books, as well as many other miscellaneous items. All proceeds from the garage sale will go toward the senior center.

Saturday, Aug. 2611 a.m. to 3 p.m.—Dungeons & Dragons at Columbus Public Library. Columbus local Taylor Morrison will be teens’ Dungeon Master on their journey through a fantastical world.

Sunday, Aug. 27Noon to 3 p.m.—2nd Annual Andy J. Neuhaus Memorial Show & Shine at the Historical Oak Ballroom in Schuyler. Just a show—no entry fee, no judging. All vehicles and spectators are welcome. There also will be raffles, live music by Joe Cockson, food trucks and local vendors providing food and beverages, and a beer garden.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.—Butler County Arts Council Czech Heritage Celebration at the David City Auditorium, 699 Kansas St., in David City. Bill Andel will lead the band in the auditorium’s basement. Lunch plates by Catholic Daughters and desserts by United Women in Faith will be fundraisers for both nonprofits at the event. Donations will be collected at the door with no tickets required.

Friday, Sept. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.—Bring Your Own Craft Day at Columbus Public Library, 2500 14th St., in Columbus. Bring in your own craft projects to work on while eating snacks and having conversations with other crafters.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.—Teen Lock In at Columbus Public Library. Patrons in grades 7-12 can hang out at the library after hours for games, food and fun. There is no cost. Permission slips are required. Registration for this event will close at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Saturday, Sept. 1611 a.m. to 2 p.m.—Kids Safety Day at Mike’s Auto Sales and Towing, 1858 33rd Ave., in Columbus. Kids Safety Day includes demonstrations and displays that allow children and teens to learn about fire, seat belts and power line safety, among other topics. Attendees also will receive a free lunch provided by Runza and can enter for their chance to win a free bicycle. Local public safety organizations will be at the event.