Friday, Sept. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.—Bring Your Own Craft Day at Columbus Public Library, 2500 14th St., in Columbus. Bring in your own craft projects to work on while eating snacks and having conversations with other crafters.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.—Teen Lock In at Columbus Public Library. Patrons in grades 7-12 can hang out at the library after hours for games, food and fun. There is no cost. Permission slips are required. Registration for this event will close at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Saturday, Sept. 1611 a.m. to 2 p.m.—Kids Safety Day at Mike’s Auto Sales and Towing, 1858 33rd Ave., in Columbus. Kids Safety Day includes demonstrations and displays that allow children and teens to learn about fire, seat belts and power line safety, among other topics. Attendees also will receive a free lunch provided by Runza and can enter for their chance to win a free bicycle. Local public safety organizations will be at the event.