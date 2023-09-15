Friday, Sept. 15 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - "Triglycerides - Why Do They Matter?" in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kids Safety Day at Mike’s Auto Sales and Towing, 1858 33rd Ave., in Columbus. Kids Safety Day includes demonstrations and displays that allow children and teens to learn about fire, seat belts and power line safety, among other topics. Attendees also will receive a free lunch provided by Runza and can enter for their chance to win a free bicycle. Local public safety organizations will be at the event.

Sunday, Sept. 17 - 8 a.m. to noon - St. Bonaventure's Knights of Columbus Council 938 Breakfast in the Parish Center. The menu will be pancakes, eggs with or without cheese, sausage, juice and coffee. Free will donations will be accepted to support the St. Bonaventure St. Vincent DePaul Fund.

Monday, Sept. 18 - 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Business After Hours hosted by Great Plains Communications at Columbus Innovation Center, 2311 14th St., in Columbus.

Monday, Sept. 18 - 6 p.m. - Tree planting demonstration near the Pawnee Park rose garden east of the Pawnee Plunge, in Columbus. Kelly Feehan, Extension Educator, and Extension Master Gardener volunteers will plant a tree to demonstrate and will answer your questions about tree selection and tree care. This demonstration is free and open to the public. For information, call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 or email kfeehan2@unl.edu.

Monday, Sept. 18 - 7 p.m. - Auditions for "The Bold, The Young, and The Murdered" at the Teller Theater Center, 1158 35th Ave., in Columbus. For more information, contact the director, Suzi Zwick, at suziwick@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 - 9:30 a.m. - Columbus Area Woodcarvers at Izaak Walton Cabin. Adults interested are invited to attend. Bring your tools and a project to work on.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 - 7 p.m. - Auditions for "The Bold, The Young, and The Murdered" at the Teller Theater Center, 1158 35th Ave., in Columbus. For more information, contact the director, Suzi Zwick, at suziwick@yahoo.com.

Friday, Sept. 22 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - "Diverticulitis" in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 23 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Boy Scouts Troop 212 Glass Recycling at Pizza Ranch in Columbus. Donations are appreciated to help offset fuel costs. For more information, call 402-563-9223.

Sunday, Sept. 24 - 12 p.m. - 2023 Golf Scramble Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research at Elks County Club in Columbus. Check-in for the 18-hole scramble begins at 10 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $125 per person. Registration is limited to the first 36 teams signed up. To register, email admin@sammyssuperheroes.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Small Business Value & Exit Planning Seminar at Columbus Innovation Center, 2311 14th St., in Columbus. Attendees can discover the strategies, insights and best practices needed to secure the future of their business. RSVP to 402-564-2769.

Friday, Sept. 29 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - "No-Bake Coconut Truffles" (cooking demonstration) in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.