Tuesday, Sept. 19—9:30 a.m.—Columbus Area Woodcarvers at Izaak Walton Cabin. Adults interested are invited to attend. Bring your tools and a project to work on.

Tuesday, Sept. 19—7 p.m.—Auditions for “The Bold, The Young, and The Murdered” at the Teller Theater Center, 1158 35th Ave., in Columbus. For more information, contact the director, Suzi Zwick, at suziwick@yahoo.com.

Friday, Sept. 22—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.—“Diverticulitis” in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 23—9 a.m. to 11 a.m.—Boy Scouts Troop 212 Glass Recycling at Pizza Ranch in Columbus. Donations are appreciated to help offset fuel costs. For more information, call 402-563-9223.

Sunday, Sept. 24—12 p.m.—2023 Golf Scramble Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research at Elks County Club in Columbus. Check-in for the 18-hole scramble begins at 10 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $125 per person. Registration is limited to the first 36 teams signed up. To register, email admin@sammyssuperheroes.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 27—5 p.m. to 9 p.m.—Small Business Value & Exit Planning Seminar at Columbus Innovation Center, 2311 14th St., in Columbus. Attendees can discover the strategies, insights and best practices needed to secure the future of their business. RSVP to 402-564-2769.

Friday, Sept. 29—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.—“No-Bake Coconut Truffles” (cooking demonstration) in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.

Sunday, Oct. 1—1-2 p.m.—33rd Annual Columbus Area Life Chain along the sidewalks of 33rd Avenue and 23rd Street in Columbus. Pro-life people of all faiths will stand along the sidewalks praying and holding uniform signs.

Sunday, Oct. 2—2 p.m.—Platte County Historical Society October program meeting in the west building meeting room. Randy Perault will present the program on Emiel Christensen, who is known as a local architect who designed the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler, the Izaak Walton Lodge south of Columbus, and a few residential homes in Columbus.