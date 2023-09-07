Thursday, Sept. 7 - 7 a.m. to noon - Harvest for Health at Ramada River's Edge Convention Center in Columbus. The community event, which is free and open to the public, will offer free and discounted health screenings. Attendees can learn more about health care products, and services and new offerings in the community from more than 40 area businesses.

Thursday, Sept. 7 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Cornhusker Public Power District 80th Open House Celebration at the Fullerton Service Center, 1038 Seventh St., in Fullerton. A free hot dog and brat lunch will be served. There also will be giveaways and prizes.

Friday, Sept. 8 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - In-house blood drive event at Columbus Community Hospital Platte/Prairie rooms. The blood drive is open to the public. To make an appointment, contact Chelsea Kasik at Ext. 4791 or cmkasik@columbushosp.org.

Friday, Sept. 8 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Cornhusker Public Power District 80th Open House Celebration at the Albion Service Center, 2605 260th St., in Albion. A free hot dog and brat lunch will be served. There also will be giveaways and prizes.

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kids Safety Day at Mike’s Auto Sales and Towing, 1858 33rd Ave., in Columbus. Kids Safety Day includes demonstrations and displays that allow children and teens to learn about fire, seat belts and power line safety, among other topics. Attendees also will receive a free lunch provided by Runza and can enter for their chance to win a free bicycle. Local public safety organizations will be at the event.

Saturday, Sept. 18 - 6 p.m. - Tree planting demonstration near the Pawnee Park rose garden east of the Pawnee Plunge, in Columbus. Kelly Feehan, Extension Educator, and Extension Master Gardener volunteers will plant a tree to demonstrate and will answer your questions about tree selection and tree care. This demonstration is free and open to the public. For information, call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 or email kfeehan2@unl.edu.

Sunday, Sept. 24 - 12 p.m. - 2023 Golf Scramble Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research at Elks County Club in Columbus. Check-in for the 18-hole scramble begins at 10 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $125 per person. Registration is limited to the first 36 teams signed up. To register, email admin@sammyssuperheroes.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Small Business Value & Exit Planning Seminar at Columbus Innovation Center, 2311 14th St., in Columbus. Attendees can discover the strategies, insights and best practices needed to secure the future of their business. RSVP to 402-564-2769.