Friday, Sept. 8 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - In-house blood drive event at Columbus Community Hospital Platte/Prairie rooms. The blood drive is open to the public. To make an appointment, contact Chelsea Kasik at Ext. 4791 or cmkasik@columbushosp.org.

Friday, Sept. 8 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Cornhusker Public Power District 80th Open House Celebration at the Albion Service Center, 2605 260th St., in Albion. A free hot dog and brat lunch will be served. There also will be giveaways and prizes.

Friday, Sept. 8 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - "Foods for Eye Health" in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.

Sunday, Sept. 10 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Community Spaghetti Dinner at St. John's Lutheran, Shell Creek, 10785 280th St. There also will be bounce houses and a kiddie train ride. A freewill offering will go to the Platte County Food Pantry.

Thursday, Sept. 14 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Immanuel Lutheran Salad Luncheon at Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave., in Columbus. Everyone is welcome. Cost is $10. Proceeds will go to youth missions.

Friday, Sept. 15 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - "Triglycerides - Why Do They Matter?" in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kids Safety Day at Mike’s Auto Sales and Towing, 1858 33rd Ave., in Columbus. Kids Safety Day includes demonstrations and displays that allow children and teens to learn about fire, seat belts and power line safety, among other topics. Attendees also will receive a free lunch provided by Runza and can enter for their chance to win a free bicycle. Local public safety organizations will be at the event.

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 2 p.m. - Organ and piano recital at Federated Church, 2704 15th St., in Columbus. Kim Kasling, organ professor at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and James Sharpe, organist at Federated Church, will be the performers. The program will include traditional works as well as contemporary Gospel compositions. There is no admission charge, and an ice cream social will follow the program.

Monday, Sept. 18 - 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Business After Hours hosted by Great Plains Communications at Columbus Innovation Center, 2311 14th St., in Columbus.

Monday, Sept. 18 - 6 p.m. - Tree planting demonstration near the Pawnee Park rose garden east of the Pawnee Plunge, in Columbus. Kelly Feehan, Extension Educator, and Extension Master Gardener volunteers will plant a tree to demonstrate and will answer your questions about tree selection and tree care. This demonstration is free and open to the public. For information, call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 or email kfeehan2@unl.edu.

Friday, Sept. 22 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - "Diverticulitis" in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.

Sunday, Sept. 24 - 12 p.m. - 2023 Golf Scramble Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research at Elks County Club in Columbus. Check-in for the 18-hole scramble begins at 10 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $125 per person. Registration is limited to the first 36 teams signed up. To register, email admin@sammyssuperheroes.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Small Business Value & Exit Planning Seminar at Columbus Innovation Center, 2311 14th St., in Columbus. Attendees can discover the strategies, insights and best practices needed to secure the future of their business. RSVP to 402-564-2769.

Friday, Sept. 29 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - "No-Bake Coconut Truffles" (cooking demonstration) in the Wellness Center Multipurpose Room at Columbus Community Hospital.