THINGS TO DO Jan. 3

Saturday, Jan. 7

5:30 p.m. to 11:30 - "The Smooth 70's experience" featuring PetRock live performance at the Ramada Inn Courtyard. Tickets $30 at the door and $25 in advance when purchased online at acc-entertainment.ticketleap.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Columbus Community Hospital cooking class "Everything Soup" in Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room. Cost $15.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Walk with a doc at the US 30 Center Mall. Dr. Tara Sjuts with the topic: 'Strategies for navigating the social media world with your child.'

Saturday, Jan. 21

5 p.m. - 'Rallying for Riggs' soup supper at the Platte Center Fire and Rescue.

Monday, Jan. 30

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - 'Parenting the Smart Gen.' class at Columbus hospital first-floor conference center. Spanish session at 6 p.m. and English session at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - 'Toddlers and Tech.' class at Columbus hospital first-floor conference center. Spanish session at 6 p.m. and English session at 7:30 p.m.