THINGS TO DO Nov. 2

  • 0

Thursday, Nov. 3

11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Columbus Community Blood Drive at United Methodist Church Outreach Center.

7 p.m. - Friends of Music presents pianist David Osborne at CHS Concert Hall, 3434 Discoverer Dr. Individual concert tickets $25. More prices and tickets are online at https://columbusfom.square.site.

Friday, Nov. 4

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Theme: Practical tips for managing diabetes at home. 

Saturday, Nov. 5

2 p.m. - Contact & Conflict program by Jeff Barnes in room 127 of the Columbus Public Library.

5:30 p.m. - Hotel Desperado tribute to the Eagles at Ramada Hotel. $15 pre-sale of $20 at the door. Visit accentertainment.ticketleap.com for tickets. 

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Dive & Movies: Free Birds at Aquatic Center. Free for members, $5 for non-members. 

Sunday, Nov. 6

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Creston Women's Club fall dinner and expo at Creston Community Center. $10 for 13+, 5-12 $5, and 4 and under are free.

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Harvest dinner at Immanuel Lutheran Family Life Center. $15 adults, children 6-10 $10, and 5 and under are free.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Columbus Community Hospital Cooking Class Repurposing Leftovers in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Cost $15 and call (402)-562-4462.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

3 p.m. - Community Builders meeting in Duncan and Columbus beginning at Tasty Topping, Inc., 28355 158 St.

Thursday, Nov. 10

5:30 p.m. - Columbus Noon Rotary Club 100 year celebration at Elks Country Club. Cost $40 in advance.

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Bible Journaling Event at 1716 E 23 St., Columbus. 

7 p.m. - Michael Charles concert at Oak Room. Free event for all. 

8 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater. 

Friday, Nov. 11

8 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater. 

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Veterans Day Meal open to veterans and active military at Eagles, 3205 12 St.

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Theme: Top tips for safe stuffing.

Saturday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 1C The Sanctuary Vendor and Craft Fair. Free admissions.

8 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater. 

Sunday, Nov. 13

2 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater. 

Monday, Nov. 14

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. & 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Columbus Community Hospital Holiday Open House in hospital's gift shop. 

6:30 p.m. - Catholic Daughters Court Little Flower #988 meeting at St. Bonaventure Parish Hall. 

Tuesday, Nov. 15

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Boy Scout Troop 212 annual chili feed at American Legion Club, 2263 3 Ave. Cost for adults $8, kids 6 to 10 $6, and 5 and under are free. 

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - AMVETS Mountain Oyster Feed with chicken strips, and takeout available at the VFW. Open until food runs out. Cost is $15 per person, all-you-can-eat.

Thursday, Nov. 17

3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Souper Soup fundraising event at United Methodist Church United downtown facility, 2710 14 St. Cost is $10 for a full meal.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Cookies 'N More fundraising event at Federated Church, 2704 15 St. 

Friday, Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Theme: Pumpkin pie dip cooking demo.

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Soup Supper at 2720 28 St. with chili, chicken noodle and ham and been. $8 for adults; senior 65+ $7; children 5 to 11, $5; and children under 5 are free. 

Saturday, Nov. 26

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Santa Claus visit at Frankfort Square

Sunday, Nov. 27

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Santa Claus visit at Frankfort Square

