THINGS TO DO Nov. 9

Wednesday, Nov. 9

3 p.m. - Community Builders meeting in Duncan and Columbus beginning at Tasty Topping, Inc., 28355 158 St.

Thursday, Nov. 10

5:30 p.m. - Columbus Noon Rotary Club 100 year celebration at Elks Country Club. Cost $40 in advance.

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Bible Journaling Event at 1716 E 23 St., Columbus.

7 p.m. - Michael Charles concert at Oak Room. Free event for all.

8 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater.

Friday, Nov. 11

8 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater.

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Veterans Day Meal open to veterans and active military at Eagles, 3205 12 St.

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Theme: Top tips for safe stuffing.

Saturday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 1C The Sanctuary Vendor and Craft Fair. Free admissions.

8 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater.

Sunday, Nov. 13

2 p.m. - "Drinking Habits" performance at Central Community College, Campus Theater.

Monday, Nov. 14

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Columbus Community Hospital Holiday Open House in hospital's gift shop.

6 p.m. - Platte Valley Cattlemen Meeting at Wunderlich's Catering in Columbus. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with a meal at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - Catholic Daughters Court Little Flower #988 meeting at St. Bonaventure Parish Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Boy Scout Troop 212 annual chili feed at American Legion Club, 2263 3 Ave. Cost for adults $8, kids 6 to 10 $6, and 5 and under are free.

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - AMVETS Mountain Oyster Feed with chicken strips, and takeout available at the VFW. Open until food runs out. Cost is $15 per person, all-you-can-eat.

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Surviving the Holidays GriefShare holiday event at the Word of Life Church, 3701 23 St.

Thursday, Nov. 17

3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Souper Soup fundraising event at United Methodist Church United downtown facility, 2710 14 St. Cost is $10 for a full meal.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Cookies 'N More fundraising event at Federated Church, 2704 15 St.

6 p.m. - Downtown Business Association and Columbus Parks and Recreation holiday parade to escort Santa from 13 Street and 31 Avenue to 13 Street and 26 Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Theme: Pumpkin pie dip cooking demo.

11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Festival of Trees at 1C Sanctuary. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door.

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Soup Supper at 2720 28 St. with chili, chicken noodle and ham and been. $8 for adults; senior 65+ $7; children 5 to 11, $5; and children under 5 are free.

Saturday, Nov. 19

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Festival of Trees at 1C Sanctuary. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door.

Sunday, Nov. 20

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Festival of Trees at 1C Sanctuary. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Ladies of the Lord Thanksgiving bake sale at the St. Bonaventure Parish Center.

Thursday, Nov. 24

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Free thanksgiving meal at the 1C Church, 2200 28 Ave. Delivery is also available

Saturday, Nov. 26

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Santa Claus visit at Frankfort Square

Sunday, Nov. 27

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Santa Claus visit at Frankfort Square