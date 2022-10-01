 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THINGS TO DO Oct. 1

Saturday, Oct. 1

7 a.m. - Main Street/287 Ave. from Highway 30 to south of the Platte River Bridge in Polk County road closure until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

5:30 p.m. - Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever 2nd Annual Banquet and Husker watch party at Ag Park, 822 15 St. Contact (402)-270-0511 or caseyschwarting@gmail.com for tickets.

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:30 a.m. - Noon - Knights of Columbus breakfast at Columbus St. Bon's Paris Center, 1565 18 Ave. 

7:30 a.m. - Noon - St. Isidore's Knights of Columbus breakfast in cafeteria, 3921 20 St. Adults $8 and children $4.

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Clarkson Museum Open House, 211 Pine (Main) St., Clarkson, Nebraska.

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Annual Life Chain event at 33 Ave. and 23 St., Columbus.

2 p.m. - Platte County Historical Society meeting in west building meeting room. Admission is free for members and $3 for non-members.

Monday, Oct. 3

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Sheets and Linens sale at Columbus Community Hospital in first-floor conference center, 4600 38 St.

Noon - Lions program event featuring Hunter Liss in Hy-Vee club room

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Medjugorje Peace Rosary at Scotus Chapel, 1554 18 Ave.

6 p.m. - Committee of the Whole Meeting at City Council Chambers, 1369 25 Ave. 

7 p.m. - City Council Meeting at City Council Chambers

Tuesday, Oct. 4

6:45 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Health Fair at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center, 531 Beebe St., Osceola, Nebraska.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Sheets and Linens sale at Columbus Community Hospital in first-floor conference center, 4600 38 St.

7 p.m. - Platte Valley Kin Seekers meeting in West building of Platte County Museum

Thursday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. - Noon & 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St., children and tween story time and story art event.

3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Diabetes Awareness Event at Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38 St., in first-floor conference center. 

Friday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Topic: Cancer preventions tips for your diet. 

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Scrap tire collection at Ag Park North West Lot, 822 15 St. 

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Scrap tire collection at Ag Park North West Lot, 822 15 St. 

Sunday, Oct. 9

Noon - 3 p.m. - Scrap tire collection at Ag Park North West Lot, 822 15 St. 

1:30 p.m. - Precious H.E.A.R.T.S for individuals who have experienced pregnancy loss at Roselawn Cemetery, near 23 St and 3 Avenue. 

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Taste of Columbus at the Ramada Conference Center, 265 33 Ave. Tickets purchased online at www.thecolumbuspage.com or $50 at the door. 

Monday, Oct. 10

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Medjugorje Peace Rosary at Scotus Chapel, 1554 18 Ave.

6:30 p.m. - Catholic Daughters of America meeting at St. Bonaventure Parish Hall, 1565 18 Ave. Bring non-perishable, unexpired food.

Thursday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. - Noon & 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St., children and tween story time and story art event.

Friday, Oct. 14

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Blood Drive in Platte/Prairie rooms of Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38 St. To schedule contact Chelsea Kasik at (402)-562-4791.

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild quilt show at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E Military Ave., Fremont, Nebraska. Admission is $5.

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Tunnel of Terror at Tommy's Express, 2112 23 St. $20 per vehicle, free for club members. 

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Topic: Get to know your spice rack. 

Saturday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild quilt show at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E Military Ave., Fremont, Nebraska. Admission is $5.

Sunday, Oct. 16

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Hunter Sight-In Day at Columbus Rifle Club Range, 2 miles west of 48 Ave. and 83 St. or 2 miles east of Highway 81 on Lakeview Road on 265 St.

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Oktoberfest German Dinner at 39452 205. Ave. Tickets $13 for adults; children 5-10, $6; and all ages under four are free are available at the door.

Monday, Oct. 17

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Medjugorje Peace Rosary at Scotus Chapel, 1554 18 Ave.

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Estate planning seminar hosted by Thomas Fehringer at Columbus Community Hospital in Platte and Prairie rooms. RSVP by Oct. 12 at (402)-562-3377 or foundation@columbushosp.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - The Good Lifestyle class at Columbus Wellness Center multipurpose room, 3912 38 St. Call (402)-562-4462 to register. 

Thursday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. - Noon & 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St., children and tween story time and story art event.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Topic: Enjoy a happy and healthy Halloween.

Monday, Oct. 24

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Medjugorje Peace Rosary at Scotus Chapel, 1554 18 Ave.

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - "Parenting the Smart Gen" technology impact on the youth event at Columbus Community Hospital first-floor conference. Register at columbushosp.org by Oct. 21

Tuesday, Oct. 25

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - "Toddlers and Tech" technology impact on the youth event at Columbus Community Hospital first-floor conference. Register at columbushosp.org by Oct. 21

Thursday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. - Noon & 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Columbus Public Library, 2419 14th St., children and tween story time and story art event.

Friday, Oct. 28

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Topic: Alfredo bagel bites cooking demo. 

7 p.m. - Trivia Night at Friedhof Building, Downtown Columbus. $120 per team of 8 people. Register at nextgenkiwanis.com

Monday, Oct. 31

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Medjugorje Peace Rosary at Scotus Chapel, 1554 18 Ave.

