THINGS TO DO Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 28

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts class in multipurpose room at Columbus Wellness Center. Topic: Alfredo bagel bites cooking demo. 

Noon - 6 p.m. - Sammy Superheroes Blood Drive at 1C Sanctuary Multipurpose Room, 2200 28 Ave., and American Red Cross Bus at HyVee Fast & Fresh E Parking Lot, 3012 23 St.

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Dueling Piano Show at Eagles Club Ballroom in Columbus. Cost $40 in advance and $50 at the door. 

7 p.m. - Trivia Night at Friedhof Building, Downtown Columbus. $120 per team of 8 people. Register at nextgenkiwanis.com

Sunday, Oct. 30

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Teen Book Club at Columbus Public Library

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Teen Drop-In at Columbus Public Library

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Ramada River's Edge Halloween Event for Big Pals Little Pals of Greater Columbus and the Platte County Food Pantry. Admission is can of food.

Monday, Oct. 31

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Medjugorje Peace Rosary at Scotus Chapel, 1554 18 Ave.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Trunk or Treat at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Dr.

