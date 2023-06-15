Thursday, June 15

Noon to 1 p.m.—Caring for Someone with Cancer program in the Platte/Prairie Rooms at the Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38th St.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.—Farmers Market in Frankfort Square.

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.—Cancer Foundation Survivor and Caregiver Celebration at the Barrel House, 2311 14th St. RSVP by contacting Susanne Boswell at 402-910-8123 or Robbin Cutsor at 402-270-3305.

Friday, June 16

8:10 a.m.—All-Day Prayer Service at St. Isidore's Church, 3921 20th St., begins with morning mass, concluding Saturday, June 17 at 8:10 a.m. with morning mass.

5 p.m. to midnight—Oak Room of Columbus Outdoor Street Party. Free admission. 8:30 p.m.—Movie in the Park: Jumanji in Frankfort Square. Bring your own chair.

Saturday, June 17

9 a.m.—Rock 'n' Race 10k and 5k run and walk race at Columbus High School for Sammy Superheroes. Cost is $40. Register at www.kwelitecolumbus.com/lp/run-nrock-columbus.

7 p.m.—Concert in the Park (Frankfort Square): Barrelhouse. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.

Monday, June 19

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.—Polk County Health Department children's immunization clinic. Appointments can be made at 402747-2211. All children must be accompanied and all previous immunizations should be provided.

Tuesday, June 20

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.—Walk with a Doc: Dr. Deb Anderson "Caring for Your Brain" at Lake Esther.

Friday, June 23

8:30 p.m.—Movie in the Park Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Frankfort Square. Bring your own chair.

Saturday, June 24

7 p.m.—Concert in the Park (Frankfort Square): Arcade Radio. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.