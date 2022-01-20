Thursday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Scotus at Boone Central 6/7:30 pm
Cross County at Giltner 6/7:30 pm
HLHF vs. Madison 6/7:45 pm
Goldenrod Girls Semifinals 6 pm (St. Paul)
Osceola vs. McCool Junction 6/7:30 pm
Twin River at Clarkson/Leigh 6/7:30 pm
Swimming
Columbus High at Hastings 4 pm
Wrestling
Columbus High at Kearney 7 pm
