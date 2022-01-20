 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Thursday Sports On Deck

  • 0

Basketball

Scotus at Boone Central 6/7:30 pm

Cross County at Giltner 6/7:30 pm

HLHF vs. Madison 6/7:45 pm

Goldenrod Girls Semifinals 6 pm (St. Paul)

Osceola vs. McCool Junction 6/7:30 pm

Twin River at Clarkson/Leigh 6/7:30 pm

Swimming

Columbus High at Hastings 4 pm

Wrestling

Columbus High at Kearney 7 pm

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sarah Ehlers joins Chamber

Sarah Ehlers joins Chamber

On Monday, Sarah Ehlers started the job she was made to do: Talent and Workforce Development Director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News