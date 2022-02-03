Thursday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Scotus at Aquinas 6:30 pm
Boone Central Girls vs Norfolk Catholic (Pierce) 7:45 pm
HLHF Conference Consolation 7:30 pm
Osceola vs. Fullerton 6/7:30 pm
St. Edward at Central Valley 6/7:30 pm
Swimming
Columbus High at Grand Island 4:30 pm
Wrestling
Boone Central at O’Neill 3 pm
CCO, High Plains at East Butler 6 pm
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today