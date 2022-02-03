 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday Sports On Deck

Basketball

Scotus at Aquinas 6:30 pm

Boone Central Girls vs Norfolk Catholic (Pierce) 7:45 pm

HLHF Conference Consolation 7:30 pm

Osceola vs. Fullerton 6/7:30 pm

St. Edward at Central Valley 6/7:30 pm

Swimming

Columbus High at Grand Island 4:30 pm

Wrestling

Boone Central at O’Neill 3 pm

CCO, High Plains at East Butler 6 pm

