Thursday volleyball scores
Thursday volleyball scores

Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-9 (2-0)

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16 (3-1)

Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-12, 25-17 (2-0)

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19 (2-1)

Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)

Arapahoe def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 (3-0)

BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-14, 28-26 (2-0)

BDS def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)

BRLD def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 26-24 (2-0)

Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21 (3-0)

Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17 (2-1)

Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-14 (2-0)

Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 (2-1)

Blue Hill def. Wood River, 25-17, 12-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 28-26, 25-21 (3-0)

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16 (3-0)

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13 (3-1)

Burwell def. North Central, 25-16, 24-26, 27-25 (2-1)

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 (3-0)

Cambridge def. Alma, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20 (2-1)

Central Valley def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-, 25- (3-0)

Centura def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14 (3-0)

Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville, 26-24, 25-6, 25-15 (3-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-4 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)

Cody-Kilgore def. Sandhills Valley, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17 (2-1)

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 (3-0)

Columbus def. Grand Island, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)

Crawford def. Lusk (Niobrara County) WY, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 (3-0)

Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 30-28, 25-13 (3-0)

Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23 (2-0)

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)

Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Douglas County West def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 (3-0)

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0)

Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 (3-1)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)

Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18 (2-1)

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-11 (2-0)

Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24 (3-0)

Gibbon def. Ravenna, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19 (2-1)

Giltner def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Archbishop Bergan, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 (2-1)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)

Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-7 (2-0)

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 27-25 (2-0)

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24 (2-1)

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)

High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-13 (2-0)

High Plains Community def. Giltner, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16 (2-1)

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County Stratton, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13 (3-0)

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)

Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 15-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22, 15-6 (3-2)

Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-6 (2-0)

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)

Lexington def. Minden, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-9, 25-17 (2-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20 (3-1)

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-8, 25-20 (2-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 15-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9 (3-2)

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16 (2-1)

Lutheran High Northeast def. BRLD, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-9, 25-22 (2-0)

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-14, 25-22 (2-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-19, 25-12 (2-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)

McCool Junction def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17 (2-0)

Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)

Milford def. Centennial, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17 (3-1)

Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-16, 26-28, 25-23 (2-1)

Minatare def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)

Minden def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10 (3-0)

Morrill def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 (3-1)

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14 (2-0)

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8 (2-0)

Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16 (3-0)

North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 (2-1)

North Bend Central def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-10, 25-22 (2-0)

North Central def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-19 (2-0)

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 (3-1)

North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

O'Neill def. Boone Central, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21 (3-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Louisville, 25-13, 27-25 (2-0)

Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21 (3-1)

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 (3-0)

Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8 (2-0)

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-19 (2-0)

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9 (3-0)

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10 (3-2)

Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24 (3-1)

Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8 (2-0)

Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)

Ponca def. Homer, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14 (2-1)

Raymond Central def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)

Raymond Central def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 (2-1)

Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 (3-1)

Shelton def. Franklin, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-22, 25-22 (2-0)

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-12 (2-0)

Sidney def. North Platte, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21 (2-1)

Sidney def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)

South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 (3-1)

Southern Valley def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 15-5 (3-2)

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21 (2-0)

Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0)

Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-10, 25-18 (2-0)

St. Paul def. Ord, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 (3-0)

Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)

Summerland def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16 (2-0)

Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 10-25, 25-19, 25-19 (2-1)

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 (3-0)

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-4, 25-11 (2-0)

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 (3-0)

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 (3-0)

Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)

Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19 (2-1)

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-20, 25-12 (2-0)

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin-Brewster, KS, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23 (3-0)

Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19 (2-1)

Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)

Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 15-25, 25-16, 25-18 (2-1)

Winner, SD def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 (3-0)

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-10 (2-0)

Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17 (2-1)

York def. Aurora, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10 (3-2)

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25 (3-0)

