Thursday volleyball scores

Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-9 (2-0)
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16 (3-1)
Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-12, 25-17 (2-0)
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19 (2-1)
Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)
Arapahoe def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)
Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 (3-0)
BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-14, 28-26 (2-0)
BDS def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)
BRLD def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 26-24 (2-0)
Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21 (3-0)
Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17 (2-1)
Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-14 (2-0)
Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 (2-1)
Blue Hill def. Wood River, 25-17, 12-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 28-26, 25-21 (3-0)
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16 (3-0)
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13 (3-1)
Burwell def. North Central, 25-16, 24-26, 27-25 (2-1)
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 (3-0)
Cambridge def. Alma, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20 (2-1)
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-, 25- (3-0)
Centura def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14 (3-0)
Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville, 26-24, 25-6, 25-15 (3-0)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-4 (2-0)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)
Cody-Kilgore def. Sandhills Valley, 17-25, 25-14, 25-17 (2-1)
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 (3-0)
Columbus def. Grand Island, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Crawford def. Lusk (Niobrara County) WY, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 (3-0)
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 30-28, 25-13 (3-0)
Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Wood River, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
Douglas County West def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 (3-0)
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0)
Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 (3-1)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)
Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18 (2-1)
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-11 (2-0)
Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24 (3-0)
Gibbon def. Ravenna, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19 (2-1)
Giltner def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Archbishop Bergan, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 (2-1)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)
Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-7 (2-0)
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Hay Springs def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 27-25 (2-0)
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24 (2-1)
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-13 (2-0)
High Plains Community def. Giltner, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16 (2-1)
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County Stratton, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18 (2-1)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13 (3-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)
Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 15-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22, 15-6 (3-2)
Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-6 (2-0)
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0)
Lexington def. Minden, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-9, 25-17 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0)
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20 (3-1)
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-8, 25-20 (2-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 15-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9 (3-2)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16 (2-1)
Lutheran High Northeast def. BRLD, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-9, 25-22 (2-0)
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-14, 25-22 (2-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-19, 25-12 (2-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)
McCool Junction def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17 (2-0)
Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
Milford def. Centennial, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17 (3-1)
Minatare def. Creek Valley, 25-16, 26-28, 25-23 (2-1)
Minatare def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10 (3-0)
Morrill def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21 (3-1)
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8 (2-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16 (3-0)
North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 (2-1)
North Bend Central def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-10, 25-22 (2-0)
North Central def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-19 (2-0)
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 (3-1)
North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)
O'Neill def. Boone Central, 25-7, 25-12, 25-21 (3-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)
Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Louisville, 25-13, 27-25 (2-0)
Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21 (3-1)
Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 (3-0)
Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8 (2-0)
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-19 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-20 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9 (3-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10 (3-2)
Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Platteview def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24 (3-1)
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)
Ponca def. Homer, 25-22, 25-15 (2-0)
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14 (2-1)
Raymond Central def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)
Raymond Central def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 (2-1)
Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 (3-1)
Shelton def. Franklin, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-22, 25-22 (2-0)
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-12 (2-0)
Sidney def. North Platte, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21 (2-1)
Sidney def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 (3-1)
Southern Valley def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 15-5 (3-2)
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21 (2-0)
Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0)
Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-10, 25-18 (2-0)
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 (3-0)
Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16 (2-0)
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 10-25, 25-19, 25-19 (2-1)
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 (3-0)
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-4, 25-11 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 (3-0)
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 (3-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)
Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19 (2-1)
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-20, 25-12 (2-0)
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin-Brewster, KS, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23 (3-0)
Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19 (2-1)
Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)
Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 15-25, 25-16, 25-18 (2-1)
Winner, SD def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 (3-0)
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-10 (2-0)
Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17 (2-1)
York def. Aurora, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10 (3-2)
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25 (3-0)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!