Titans see wide range of possibilities in 2020

Twin River softball senior Katie Paczosa has always looked forward to team bonding nights together.
Typically, the Titans play a game, shower up then head to a team member's house for an all-night session of getting to know one another. It's hard to believe that, in her final varsity season, her last team night is quickly approaching -- if it happens at all. Nothing is certain anymore in a world where sports and other events are determined on a day-to-day basis.
"Every year we stay up all night. Those are probably the best memories for me; just laughing all night together and getting to know all of them," Paczosa said. "...People bring food and we stay up all night and have an early morning practice at 4 in the morning.
"We've talked about it, and we're not going to stop doing it; we'll figure it out."
"We'll figure it out," might be the theme for the season. Twin River has four seniors on the roster, returns Emilee Spitz on the mound, Paczosa at shortstop and Alexis Cherry at third but has several unknowns everywhere else.
Breanna Schroeder is back in the outfield, but she'll be in center instead of right, and fall camp will be used to identify, hopefully, a starting catcher, or, at least, an option or two. Head coach Renae Van Driel could make up her defensive alignment on the spot were you to ask her now, just about a week before the first game, but outside the four players mentioned, the situation remains fluid.
The Titans went 23-14 a year ago and lost in the semifinals of the district tournament. It's the same round Twin River went out in the previous two years after back-to-back trips to state in 2015 and 2016.
Can the team take another step and play in the district final? Finding where players fit best in the field is a key component of realizing that next step, but so are a handful of other concerns.
"I kind of had to grow into it. It is something that is difficult sometimes because you have your rough days, but it's a good pressure," Spitz said of her career on the mound. She tossed a no-hitter as a freshman and has been a regular in the circle ever since.
"It's a good pressure to have on you," she said.
Spitz started 24 games last season and went 11-12 with a 4.39 ERA, 77 earned runs, 103 walks and 96 strikeouts. Reducing the number of free passes will make a noticeable difference.
Whitney Schmidt, Faith Zimmer and Paczosa each started at least three games and had ERAs north of 5.00.
“If they can figure out how to hit their spots and keep the ball off the middle of the plate, I think we’ll have some solid pitchers that can work behind Emilee," Van Driel said.
At the plate, Twin River is training to perform better in the big moments. Paczosa and Spitz are the only two with any significant power, and normally find a way to get on base three or more times per game. Capitalizing on their hitting means the bottom of the order giving that duo RBI opportunities and the middle of the order moving the pair around when they set the table.
"That is really important. Each one of our girls has a big role to step into. This summer, they stepped up and we won a couple of games because of the bottom of our order," Paczosa said. "If they just keep working hard, they'll be able to keep it going."
Yet, perhaps most important of all is the mental aspect of the game. Too often, Van Driel said, her group can have its mojo stolen away by a negative outcome of one play.
It's a result, she believes, of less experience on the diamond. Twin River, the smallest softball program in the state, only has a handful of players to choose from each year. If those players haven't been in fast pitch since elementary school, it sometimes takes longer to develop the mental toughness necessary to deal with the nature of the game.
The program is at a point currently where the roster is a mix of softball veterans and some newcomers. Van Driel has a summer program meant to accelerate that development, but the demands of a year-round sports schedule on just a few dozen athletes is less than ideal.
“The girls have talked about how they want to stay positive with themselves and each other, and keep the energy up; because we seem to be flat a lot," Van Driel said. "They really want to keep the energy high the whole game and not let up on teams."
Van Driel will be back in the dugout for a 16th straight season. She has 349 career wins, but maybe most importantly to her players, she's build a program that has won at least 20 games in each of the last 14 seasons.
"There’s a lot of pressure to keep it going. It’s like, man, I don’t even know. It’s one of the biggest responsibilities we have being a player for Twin River," Spitz said. "It’s something that’s kind of expected now. We’ve done it so long now, we don’t know what would happen if we didn’t get 20 or more wins."
And as many unknowns that may exist, it's not as if the Titans are without anything to rely on.
Though not all positions are decided, Van Driel expects the defense to be solid with its speed and athleticism. And while much of the lineup has to prove its ability to hit consistently, Paczosa and Spitz do not.
“When those two are up to the plate, we can feel confident something good is going to happen," Van Driel said. "Whitney Schmidt, she really stepped it up this summer and had some good at bats. Alexis Cherry, she was pretty competitive at the plate. Breanna Schroeder is definitely going to be my slapper. She’ll slap, get on and run the bases. But definitely Katie and Emily are going to be my power hitters. The rest will have to get on base."
Put it all together, in a perfect world where Spitz is again solid in the circle, the defense makes plays and hitters develop, and Twin River likes its chances.
"I feel like we could go to state," Paczosa said. "If we can have our bats going and our defense going, I feel like we’ll be down in Hastings."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
