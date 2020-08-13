Titans see wide range of possibilities in 2020

"That is really important. Each one of our girls has a big role to step into. This summer, they stepped up and we won a couple of games because of the bottom of our order," Paczosa said. "If they just keep working hard, they'll be able to keep it going."

Yet, perhaps most important of all is the mental aspect of the game. Too often, Van Driel said, her group can have its mojo stolen away by a negative outcome of one play.

It's a result, she believes, of less experience on the diamond. Twin River, the smallest softball program in the state, only has a handful of players to choose from each year. If those players haven't been in fast pitch since elementary school, it sometimes takes longer to develop the mental toughness necessary to deal with the nature of the game.

The program is at a point currently where the roster is a mix of softball veterans and some newcomers. Van Driel has a summer program meant to accelerate that development, but the demands of a year-round sports schedule on just a few dozen athletes is less than ideal.

“The girls have talked about how they want to stay positive with themselves and each other, and keep the energy up; because we seem to be flat a lot," Van Driel said. "They really want to keep the energy high the whole game and not let up on teams."