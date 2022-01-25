Tuesday Sports On Deck

Basketball
Lakeview Girls vs. Aurora 6 pm
Scotus Girls at Bergan 7 pm
HLHF vs. Oakland-Craig 6/8 pm
Osceola Girls CRC Tourney 6 pm (York)
Twin River at Stanton 5:20/6:45 pm
Swimming
Columbus High Tri 4:30 pm
Wrestling
Columbus High vs. North Star 6:30 pm
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today