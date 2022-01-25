 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday Sports On Deck

Basketball

Lakeview Girls vs. Aurora 6 pm

Scotus Girls at Bergan 7 pm

HLHF vs. Oakland-Craig 6/8 pm

Osceola Girls CRC Tourney 6 pm (York)

Twin River at Stanton 5:20/6:45 pm

Swimming

Columbus High Tri 4:30 pm

Wrestling

Columbus High vs. North Star 6:30 pm

