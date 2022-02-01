 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Tuesday Sports On Deck

Basketball

Lakeview vs. Seward 6:15/8 pm

Boone Central Boys vs. HCC (at Norfolk Catholic ) 7:45 pm

Cross County at NE Lutheran 6/7:30 pm

High Plains at Meridian 6/7:45 pm

HLHF Boys vs. Stanton/BRLD 7:30 pm

St. Francis vs. Central Valley 6/7:45 pm

Osceola vs. BDS 6/7:30 pm

St. Edward vs. Riverside 6/7:30 pm

