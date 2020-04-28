Tune in for town hall with Gov. Ricketts on Thursday

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer a variety of questions from Nebraskans about COVID-19 and its effects on communities across the state, the food supply chain and the reopening of some businesses during a live, one-hour NET News town hall meeting at 8:30 p.m. April 30, on NET.

Along with Gov. Ricketts, questions will be answered by Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook. The program will include subtitles in Spanish.

Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions can be submitted online at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.

They can also be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.

Nebraskans can follow the latest news on COVID-19 in Nebraska, plus get information on the coronavirus disease and resources for reducing risk of infection at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.

