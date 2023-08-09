Hunters may begin purchasing 2023 Nebraska fall turkey permits beginning Aug. 14. A fall turkey permit still is valid statewide, but significant changes are taking place this 2023 fall season including the following: Each hunter may only have one permit. The bag limit allows the take of one turkey of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. All turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck. The fall turkey season is Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. Permits will be available at outdoornebraska.gov and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.