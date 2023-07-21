It was strange.

I was at a store when a clerk encouraged me to see the movie, “Sound of Freedom.”

Friends mentioned it at the Fremont Days festival and I later saw a Facebook post about it.

I didn’t know if I could stand to watch a movie about child sex trafficking.

But I went.

And I was profoundly moved.

“Sound of Freedom” is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a Department of Homeland Security Special Agent, who spent years busting people for possessing or distributing child exploitation materials.

Ballard’s destiny changed when he set out to rescue exploited children.

The movie begins with an attractive woman convincing a lower-middle-class Honduran father to drop his two beautiful, young children off at tryouts for a talent program. She tells him to come back later and pick them up.

When he returns, his children are gone.

It could be any parent’s worst nightmare.

Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ,” stars as Ballard in this movie. Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino plays Ballard’s wife, Katherine.

In the movie, Ballard and other men organize a sting operation to catch traffickers and rescue children. Ballard later goes deep into the Columbian jungles to try and rescue a child.

The website, ourrescue.org, tells which scenes really happened and which were exaggerated for dramatic purpose.

For instance, the attractive woman who lured children into the booming sex trade is real and was a former beauty queen. A rescue operation shown in the movie was real — except it was actually much larger.

Ballard has said that unlike the movie, he never killed anyone nor did he go into the jungle. Scenes were derived from a composite of different experiences of those seeking to rescue children.

Child actors in the movie portrayed characters who represent real children rescued by Ballard’s foundation, Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.)

The nonstop movie is intense without being bloody or graphic. Scenes like one of a perpetrator entering a room and closing a curtain certainly give the audience an idea of what will happen next.

Since going to this powerful movie, two thoughts have remained with me.

One is a line Ballard (Caviezel) says when explaining why he wants to rescue trafficked children:

“God’s children are not for sale.”

The other thoughts are something Caviezel said in commentary after the movie:

“Steve Jobs once said the most powerful person in the world is the storyteller. Abraham Lincoln credited Harriett (Beecher) Stowe when she wrote ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ – this powerful story inspired millions to rise up and fight against slavery.

“I think we can make ‘Sound of Freedom’ the ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ of 21st century slavery.”

Caviezel stressed not living in fear, but in hope and said people must believe they can make a difference.

He believes the kids in the film — and the countless children they represent — “can be more powerful than the cartel kingpins, or presidents or congressmen or even tech billionaires.

“We believe this movie has the power to be a huge step forward toward ending child trafficking, but it will only have that effect if millions of people see it.”

Just as stirring as Caviezel’s words are Child Trafficking Statistics, which include:

Approximately 350,000 children are reported missing every year in the U.S. Of that total, an estimated 100,000 are being trafficked. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).)

The 2021 Federal Human Trafficking Report stated that 57% of U.S. human trafficking victims were minors.

The United States is one of the top destinations for human trafficking and is among the largest consumers of child sex.

Human trafficking is a $150 billion-per-year business, more than the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL combined. It has eclipsed the illegal arms trade. (Source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security.)

After seeing the movie and hearing Caviezel’s comments, I realize why people kept telling me to see the film.

I tell true stories for a living.

So how can I not share a story about abused children who have no voice?

We read about Christ’s love for children in the Bible.

For instance, when Christ’s disciples wondered what prominence they’d have in his kingdom, he brought a child into their midst.

Jesus then basically told his disciples that unless they became like a humble and trusting, little child, they wouldn’t enter the kingdom of heaven.

“Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me,” Jesus said.

Jesus then issued a warning. The Message Bible states it like this:

“But if you give them (children) a hard time, bullying or taking advantage of their simple trust, you’ll soon wish you hadn’t. You’d be better off dropped in the middle of the lake with a millstone around your neck. Doom to the world for giving these God-believing children a hard time!”

Jesus also later said: “See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in heaven.” (English Standard Version).

So how can we help innocent children?

Praying for their protection and for the end of child trafficking is a start. So is asking God to show us how we can help.

Since seeing the film, I’ve told others about it — just like people told me.

You can’t be inspired or motivated by a movie you don’t watch.

Since the movie’s debut, people of some political circles have commended it, while those with other political views have criticized the film and those involved with it.

But doesn’t political maelstrom deflect from the real issue at hand: that children must be rescued and protected from sexual exploitation and human trafficking?

I pray we’re all able to keep our focus on that.

At the same time, I realize there are adults, who can’t bring themselves to attend this film. They may have been molested as children and seeing a perpetrator close a curtain could trigger painful memories. That’s understandable.

My prayer is that anyone in this situation can find healing and hope in our Lord and Savior Jesus.

In the meantime, I think we all must heed Christ’s call to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength and to love our neighbor as ourselves.

And those neighbors certainly include children who need our help.