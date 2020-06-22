Twin River teams face tough competition

The Twin River Post #263 Seniors and Juniors baseball teams opened play over the weekend with a pair of quality opponents.
Both teams started with Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus on Friday then faced Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Saturday. The DCB Seniors were Class C state champions in 2019 while the SOS Seniors were state qualifiers.
The Titan Seniors fell 7-1 to DCB after the visitors scored three first-inning runs then were forced to suspend Saturday's game due to rain with the score tied 5-5. The Titan Juniors dropped a 7-2 loss to DCB following three runs in the sixth then three more in the seventh and lost Sunday to SOS 6-1 with just three hits.
DCB 7, TWIN RIVER SENIORS 1: DCB's Ben Noakes held Twin River to just one hit over five innings pitched and one run while striking out five and walking two. He set the Titan lineup down in order in the first, second and fourth and didn't allow a hit until the fifth.
DCB jumped on the scoreboard early with a leadoff double, three straight walks and an error for three first-inning runs. The visitors made it 4-0 on a two-out error in the fourth and pushed the deficit to 5-0 in the sixth with back-to-back two-out walks then a single.
Tim Jarecki ended the shutout in the sixth when he walked to start the inning, stole second and came in on a single by Dana Hobbs.
TWIN RIVER SENIORS 5, SOS 5 (3 INNINGS): The titans took a 5-0 lead through two innings before SOS answered back with five in the top of the third. The game was suspended at that point with a Rebels runner at second and two outs.
Hobbs doubled in Jarecki then came in three hitters later on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Sterup to make it 2-0. Jarecki's bunt with two on in the second turned into an error and two more runs. Hobbs singled in the next at bat and scored Jarecki for a 5-0 lead.
SOS put together four singles and two walks in the top of the third to tie it up.
DCB 7, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 2: Twin River led 2-0 through four innings before the DCB offense came alive late in the game.
The visitors cut the advantage to one with two hits and a wild pitch in the fifth then took the lead with three runs in the sixth on a double, hit batter, single and two walks. Up 4-2, DCB put it away with a walk, error and single to start the seventh then a two-out single to right.
Korbe Urkoski started the Twin River scoring on a line drive to right in the first inning, scoring Mason Viergutz who led off with a single. Viergutz walked in the fourth with the bases loaded to make it 2-0.
The Titans went down in order in the fifth and the sixth while DCB was piling up the runs then left two stranded in the seventh on back-to-back two-out walks.
SOS 6, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 1: SOS had a 6-0 advantage before Twin River finally took its zero off the scoreboard in its final at bat in the sixth. Colin Wingard held the Titans to just three hits, the one earned run and walked three while striking out 12.
Wingard didn't allow a hit until the fifth and had a 3-0 cushion at that point. The Rebels scored one in the second with a double, two walks and a single, made it 3-0 thanks to a hit batter, walk and single in the fourth and plated three more in the sixth with a two-out, bases-loaded single.
Urkoski singled with two down in the final at bat and scored when Caleb Peterson singled him home in the next at bat.
