Twin River teams face tough competition

TWIN RIVER SENIORS 5, SOS 5 (3 INNINGS): The titans took a 5-0 lead through two innings before SOS answered back with five in the top of the third. The game was suspended at that point with a Rebels runner at second and two outs.

Hobbs doubled in Jarecki then came in three hitters later on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Sterup to make it 2-0. Jarecki's bunt with two on in the second turned into an error and two more runs. Hobbs singled in the next at bat and scored Jarecki for a 5-0 lead.

SOS put together four singles and two walks in the top of the third to tie it up.

DCB 7, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 2: Twin River led 2-0 through four innings before the DCB offense came alive late in the game.

The visitors cut the advantage to one with two hits and a wild pitch in the fifth then took the lead with three runs in the sixth on a double, hit batter, single and two walks. Up 4-2, DCB put it away with a walk, error and single to start the seventh then a two-out single to right.

Korbe Urkoski started the Twin River scoring on a line drive to right in the first inning, scoring Mason Viergutz who led off with a single. Viergutz walked in the fourth with the bases loaded to make it 2-0.