Tyson steps up fight vs. virus

Tyson has introduced many measures to curb the virus since then. In April, it purchased 150 thermal temperature scanners to check workers when they arrive. It distributed masks and face shields and put up dividers between workers. It has tested around one-third of its workers. The company believes less than 1% of its workers currently have active cases of COVID-19.

Scott Brooks, a senior vice president who is leading Tyson’s coronavirus response, noted that testing all the workers in a plant once only gives a snapshot of that particular moment. Constant, random testing will give the company a clearer picture of what’s going on. The company will adjust the number of tests each week based on community virus levels and other factors.

“It feels good that we’re really going to be able to get ahead of this issue,” he said.

Tyson wouldn’t say exactly how much the effort will cost, although the company has already said it's spending hundreds of millions of dollars fighting the virus. The swab tests it’s using normally sell for between $100 and $150. Brooks said the results will be available in two to three days.

The expanded testing is confined to the U.S. for now. Tyson also has plants in Thailand, China, the Netherlands, Australia and elsewhere.