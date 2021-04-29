United Way announces fund allocations

The Columbus Area United Way recently announced its 2020 campaign fund allocations, which focus on the nonprofit's three pillars: Education, financial stability and health. A total of $816,000 raised last year is going back into the communities of United Way’s coverage area – Colfax, Boone, Butler, Platte, Polk and Nance counties.
“Those are the pillars that partner agencies align with. They choose from their programs they’re going to measure because we’ve made a shift towards measurable results,” Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “Making sure that the dollars are being used to provide direct services where there’s actually impact.”
Distributions are listed below with the percentage of total allocations each pillar represents.
Education, 28%
Big Pals-Little Pals – mentoring program
Columbus Area United Way - Imagination Library
Columbus Area United Way - Kindergarten Readiness Camp
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska – outreach program
School District of Columbus Foundation – After School program
TeamMates – mentoring program
Financial stability, 29%
Centro Hispano – adult education
Columbus Area United Way – 2-1-1
Columbus Area United Way – Getting Ahead program
Columbus Emergency Relief – financial assistance program
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Chapter – annual home building program
Platte County Food Pantry – food assistance
Platte Valley Literacy Association – citizenship class
Platte Valley Literacy Association – employability skills/ computer class
Platte Valley Literacy Association – GED preparation class
Platte Valley Literacy Association – ESL class
Student Health Fund – medical financial assistance
Health, 43%
ARC of Platte County – advocacy and support programs
ARC of Platte County – camps, activities and respite
Boy Scouts, Mid-America Council – youth development program
CASA Connection – child advocacy and support
Center for Survivors – prevention education and victim services
Columbus Family YMCA – youth financial assistance
Columbus Family YMCA – Y-CAN Camp
NE Nebraska Child Advocacy Center – child abuse and sexual assault victim services
NE Nebraska Coalition for Suicide Education and Prevention – community suicide prevention education
Royal Family Kids – resident camp for abused and neglected kids
Youth and Families for Christ – after-school drop-ins and crisis/prevention classes
Youth and Families for Christ – C.O.R.E crisis and suicide prevention
Youth and Families for Christ – healthy hearts and souls exercise and cooking classes
Impact grants
Boone County Health Department – youth mental health PSA prevention
Columbus Area United Way – collective mental health initiative/awareness and PSA
Schuyler Senior Center – food assistance program
Child Advocacy Center