United Way announces fund allocations
Hope Freshour

The Columbus Area United Way recently announced its 2020 campaign fund allocations, which focus on the nonprofit's three pillars: Education, financial stability and health. A total of $816,000 raised last year is going back into the communities of United Way’s coverage area – Colfax, Boone, Butler, Platte, Polk and Nance counties.

“Those are the pillars that partner agencies align with. They choose from their programs they’re going to measure because we’ve made a shift towards measurable results,” Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “Making sure that the dollars are being used to provide direct services where there’s actually impact.”

Distributions are listed below with the percentage of total allocations each pillar represents.

Education, 28%

Big Pals-Little Pals – mentoring program

Columbus Area United Way - Imagination Library

Columbus Area United Way - Kindergarten Readiness Camp

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska – outreach program

School District of Columbus Foundation – After School program

TeamMates – mentoring program

Financial stability, 29%

Centro Hispano – adult education

Columbus Area United Way – 2-1-1

Columbus Area United Way – Getting Ahead program

Columbus Emergency Relief – financial assistance program

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Chapter – annual home building program

Platte County Food Pantry – food assistance

Platte Valley Literacy Association – citizenship class

Platte Valley Literacy Association – employability skills/ computer class

Platte Valley Literacy Association – GED preparation class

Platte Valley Literacy Association – ESL class

Student Health Fund – medical financial assistance

Health, 43%

ARC of Platte County – advocacy and support programs

ARC of Platte County – camps, activities and respite

Boy Scouts, Mid-America Council – youth development program

CASA Connection – child advocacy and support

Center for Survivors – prevention education and victim services

Columbus Family YMCA – youth financial assistance

Columbus Family YMCA – Y-CAN Camp

NE Nebraska Child Advocacy Center – child abuse and sexual assault victim services

NE Nebraska Coalition for Suicide Education and Prevention – community suicide prevention education

Royal Family Kids – resident camp for abused and neglected kids

Youth and Families for Christ – after-school drop-ins and crisis/prevention classes

Youth and Families for Christ – C.O.R.E crisis and suicide prevention

Youth and Families for Christ – healthy hearts and souls exercise and cooking classes

Impact grants

Boone County Health Department – youth mental health PSA prevention

Columbus Area United Way – collective mental health initiative/awareness and PSA

Schuyler Senior Center – food assistance program

Child Advocacy Center

