United Way announces fund allocations

The Columbus Area United Way recently announced its 2020 campaign fund allocations, which focus on the nonprofit's three pillars: Education, financial stability and health. A total of $816,000 raised last year is going back into the communities of United Way’s coverage area – Colfax, Boone, Butler, Platte, Polk and Nance counties.

“Those are the pillars that partner agencies align with. They choose from their programs they’re going to measure because we’ve made a shift towards measurable results,” Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “Making sure that the dollars are being used to provide direct services where there’s actually impact.”

Distributions are listed below with the percentage of total allocations each pillar represents.

Education, 28%

Big Pals-Little Pals – mentoring program

Columbus Area United Way - Imagination Library

Columbus Area United Way - Kindergarten Readiness Camp

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska – outreach program

School District of Columbus Foundation – After School program