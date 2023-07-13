The monthly Walk with a Doc series hosted by the Columbus Community Hospital will occur 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, at Lake Esther, featuring Dr. Kerri Kulovitz of the Columbus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic. The topic for this month's walk will be: Caring for your hands—Arthritis Prevention. Participants will learn about the topic, and then spend the rest of the hour walking and conversating with the doctor. This a free community event. In case of inclement weather, the location will be the US 30 Center Mall.