As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Columbus, NE
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 62°
- Heat Index: 62°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 62°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:14:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:38:16 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 16 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18 mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18 mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 21 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 19 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 17 mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
