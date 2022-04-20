 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Columbus, NE

Right Now
62°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 82%
  • Feels Like: 62°
  • Heat Index: 62°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 62°
  • UV Index: 6 High
  • Sunrise: 06:14:38 AM
  • Sunset: 08:38:16 PM
  • Dew Point: 57°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
6 AM
62°
15%
6 AM
62°

Wind: E @ 5 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 86%

Wind Chill: 62°

Heat Index: 62°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

7 AM
64°
15%
7 AM
64°

Wind: SE @ 6 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 89%

Wind Chill: 64°

Heat Index: 64°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

8 AM
68°
15%
8 AM
68°

Wind: SE @ 7 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

9 AM
73°
15%
9 AM
73°

Wind: SSE @ 9 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 86%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

10 AM
77°
15%
10 AM
77°

Wind: SSE @ 12 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 75%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 77°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
81°
15%
11 AM
81°

Wind: S @ 15 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 64%

Wind Chill: 81°

Heat Index: 85°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
84°
19%
12 PM
84°

Wind: SSE @ 16 mph

Precip: 19% Chance

Humidity: 58%

Wind Chill: 84°

Heat Index: 88°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
87°
36%
1 PM
87°

Wind: SSE @ 18 mph

Precip: 36% Chance

Humidity: 51%

Wind Chill: 87°

Heat Index: 91°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 6 mi

2 PM
88°
43%
2 PM
88°

Wind: SSE @ 18 mph

Precip: 43% Chance

Humidity: 49%

Wind Chill: 88°

Heat Index: 91°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 6 mi

3 PM
86°
24%
3 PM
86°

Wind: S @ 21 mph

Precip: 24% Chance

Humidity: 51%

Wind Chill: 86°

Heat Index: 90°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

4 PM
86°
24%
4 PM
86°

Wind: S @ 19 mph

Precip: 24% Chance

Humidity: 51%

Wind Chill: 86°

Heat Index: 90°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

5 PM
85°
20%
5 PM
85°

Wind: S @ 17 mph

Precip: 20% Chance

Humidity: 52%

Wind Chill: 85°

Heat Index: 88°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, esp…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The su…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies …

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only rea…

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Windy early with rain developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomor…

