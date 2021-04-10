This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
