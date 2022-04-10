Columbus's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
