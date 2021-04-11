For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Windy early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
