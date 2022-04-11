This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
