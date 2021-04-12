Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.