This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at …
This evening in Columbus: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Columbus: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW a…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
For the drive home in Columbus: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday'…