Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

