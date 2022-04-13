 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Columbus, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

