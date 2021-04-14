 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News