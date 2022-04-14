 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

