Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
