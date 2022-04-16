 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

