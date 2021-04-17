Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.