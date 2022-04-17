 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

