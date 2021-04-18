Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
