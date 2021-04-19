Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.