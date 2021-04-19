This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to …
This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Columbus: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Columbus folks sh…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in C…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…