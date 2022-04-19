For the drive home in Columbus: Windy with increasing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
