Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.