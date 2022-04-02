Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.