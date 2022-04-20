This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
