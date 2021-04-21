Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.